School Closings: Most schools reopen, some northern districts closed on Friday

The Brief Most North Texas school districts, including Dallas ISD, reopened on Friday for the first time following the winter storm. Select districts in northern and northeastern areas remain closed, including Denton, Celina, and Little Elm, due to lingering icy conditions. Families are urged to use caution for their morning commutes as sidewalks and neighborhood streets may still have slick spots while the temperatures are still below freezing.



Students in Dallas ISD and many other local school districts headed back to class on Friday for the first time since the winter storm hit North Texas.

Only a few districts in Denton County remained closed.

Is there school today?

Most North Texas school districts opted to reopen on Friday, including Dallas, Frisco, and Rockwall ISDs.

Transportation was still somewhat of a concern, with early morning temperatures below freezing. And there are still slick spots in neighborhoods.

However, most of the ice has thawed on major roadways. School districts also worked diligently on Thursday to make sure buildings and sidewalks were ready for students and staff.

The school districts that opted to remain closed on Friday are mostly in the north and northeastern areas of the metroplex, such as Celina, Denison, Denton, Farmersville, Gainesville, Krum, Little Elm, Northwest, Ponder and Sherman ISDs.

