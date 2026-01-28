North Texas school closings for Wednesday and Thursday

article

The Brief Most North Texas school districts remained closed on Wednesday. Families are now waiting to see what the roads look like after temperatures rise above freezing and roads continue melting on Wednesday. FOX 4 will have an updated list of closings for Thursday in the story below.



Most North Texas school districts opted to remain closed on Wednesday because there is still some ice on the roadways.

Those districts are expected to evaluate road conditions once again, monitor the forecast, and assess school safety before making a decision on whether to reopen on Thursday.

