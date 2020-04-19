North Texas retail businesses ready to get back to work, as retail-to-go will allow them to reopen Friday

On Friday, retail businesses in Texas can reopen with curbside pick-up, much like restaurants have been able to do.

That’s welcome news for many small business struggling to get by, but it also comes with questions.

Since the stay-at-home order, non-essential business — which means most retail businesses — have been closed.

Retail-to-go is a step toward normalcy for many, but is it enough to keep stores afloat?

In the Bishop Arts District of Dallas, where many shops rely on foot traffic, easing restrictions is welcome news.

Kristen Miller, owner of gift shop All Good Things, said the change should help but it’s putting it into practice that’s tricky.

She said she’s fortunate that she already had a thriving online presence.

Now, she’s fine tuning the website to accommodate pick up times and instructions.

“I never wanted to be a shipping department, and that’s what I feel like right now, and I cannot complain because shipping and packing orders means that I have orders coming in, which is amazing. But I’m ready to reduce the cost of shipping and see my customers,” Miller added.

Miller said she’s glad lifting the restrictions is a gradual process.

While she added that she can’t wait to start interacting with customers for curbside pick-up, she agrees that it’s too soon to allow in-store shopping with so many COVID-19 cases still present.

Businesses that do open for retail-to-go must observe social distancing, and employees must wear face coverings and be screened for symptoms.

Payment should be done online or by phone.

