North Texas restaurants open their dining rooms to customers for the first time in six weeks

Some restaurants are dishing out meals now that Texas’ stay-at-home order has expired.

The first phase of Gov.Greg Abbott's executive order to reopen businesses in Texas businesses went into effect Friday, allowing restaurants to seat customers in their dining rooms in a limited capacity for the first time since it was banned six weeks ago.

At Overeasy inside the Statler Hotel in Downtown Dallas, employees returned to work wearing masks. Temperatures are also being checked at the entrance and tables have been removed and spaced out to comply with the 25% capacity limit.

Executive Chef Ryan Carbery said his staff had to pivot and adapt to make the reopening possible.

“We’re very excited, anxious, nervous. I want to make sure as I said before that our guests are understanding the effort that we’re putting in for their safety as well as our team members,” Chef Carbery said.

Everything is now single-use at the restaurant. For example, there are no longer salt and pepper shakers on the tables and diners are given packets to add more seasoning to their food.

“We’re just excited to open again and I think people are stir crazy so they want to come out and we want to give them a safe environment to enjoy the food in a very responsible way,” added Douglas Kwong, the vice president of marketing for the Rave Restaurant Group.

Even with precautions in place, customers have mixed reactions about returning to restaurants.

“Part of me feels like it’s a little soon but I’m also excited for businesses to get revenue again and see the city come alive,” said Pamela Goldschmidt, a customer.

“I’m not worried at all. I’ve been cooped up for the past two weeks, haven’t had my eggs scrambled right in a while if you know what I mean,” an Overeasy regular said.

At Pie 5 in Euless, tables are also spread out and there are decals on the ground reminding customers to do the same.

Pizza will be served in a box instead of on a tray whether it’s for takeout or dine in.

Both Pie 5 and Overeasy said they’ve had to furlough or lay off employees like many businesses. So they are happy to welcome some of their staff back this weekend.

