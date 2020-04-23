North Texas residents celebrate another 'Thank You Thursday'

It was Thank You Thursday again – the day when North Texans are asked to go outside and be loud and grateful.

The mayors of Dallas and Fort Worth started the outdoor ovation effort last week. They encouraged people to step outside once again at 7 p.m. to show support for healthcare workers and essential workers.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price want to continue the effort every Thursday at 7 p.m. until the coronavirus pandemic ends.

It was another show of appreciation. First responders rallied behind frontline hospital workers outside of Medical City Arlington Thursday night.

Sholanda Lagrone’s daughter works at the hospital.

“You’ve got to have a lot of courage to come to work every day knowing that it might impact your life and your family because your family depends on you, right?” Lagrone said. ““I’m so proud of her. I’m so proud of her coming to work every day.”

Lagrone decided to bring the family out to join in on the convoy that was started by the Pantego Fire Department.

“People are stopping us at the stores and out on the streets thanking us for everything they’re doing,” said Pantego Fire Chief Randy Fulton. “But nobody is really recognizing the healthcare workers.”

The fire department was able to bring in a number of other agencies to say thank you. It’s part of a growing movement in North Texas, which started last week with #DFWOvation continuing this week.

“We recognize you,” said Arlington Police Lt. Christopher Cook. “We value what you do for the community. We thank you.”

And while the support began at Medical City, it didn’t end there. First responders, along with a handful of local residents, trekked four miles across town to Arlington Memorial Hospital to deliver even more thanks.

