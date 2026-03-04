‘No Support’: Dallas chef stranded in Qatar as US-Iran war escalates

The Brief Hundreds of Americans are stranded in the Middle East, including a Dallas-based chef, following the outbreak of war between the U.S. and Iran. Travelers report a lack of government support as major airlines suspend flights and close airspace, leaving many trapped with no way to get home. Some stranded citizens are planning their own escape, including multi-hour drives across borders to find alternative flight paths home.



Hundreds of Americans remain stranded in the Middle East with few options for getting flights home. One North Texan is taking drastic steps to get out.

Stuck in Qatar

What we know:

Dallas-based chef Odies Turner has been trapped in his hotel in Doha, Qatar since Saturday.

He traveled to the country to celebrate his friend’s 30th birthday this past Friday. But by the time he woke up on Saturday, the celebration was over.

The United States was at war with Iran.

Featured article

What they're saying:

FOX 4 talked to Turner via Zoom on Wednesday. The connection was spotty at times.

He recalled hearing sirens followed by missiles.

"Alert started going off on our phones. The warning system started to blare. And so, it was like, okay, we should get back in. And when we got back in, that’s when we started to hear the interceptions for the missiles," he said.

Turner is now desperately searching for a way home. He said he feels like the U.S. government isn’t supporting its citizens, despite urging all Americans to get out.

"Right now, we’re not being supported. There’s no support from the American government. If there is, I haven’t seen it," he said.

Big picture view:

Turner is one of hundreds of Americans believed to be stranded in the Middle East due to the ongoing war with Iran.

Multiple long-haul airlines, including Doha-based Qatar Airways, have temporarily suspended certain routes because of airspace closures and safety concerns.

What's next:

After spending nearly six days in his hotel, Turner will put his fate in his own hands.

He found a group of other stranded travelers through Whatsapp, and they are making plans to get out of the region.

"I’ll take this seven to eight-hour drive across the border into Saudi and potentially get on a flight in Riyadh and fly. I know there are flights to Cairo, Egypt," he said.

He’s hoping to slowly make his way back home to North Texas.