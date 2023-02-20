North Texas police officers to attend funeral for former Fort Worth chief's son who was killed on duty

Some North Texas police officers are planning to travel to the East Coast to attend services for fallen Temple University police officer Chris Fitzgerald.

The shooting hits close to home for some because Fitzgerald is the son of former Fort Worth police chief Joel Fitzgerald.

Investigators say Chris Fitzgerald was trying to stop a carjacking near Temple University on Saturday night.

Fort Worth police officers and others are planning to pay their respects.

Former Fort Worth police chief Joel Fitzgerald served at the department from 2015 to 2019.

The department is also calling attention to Officer Christopher Fitzgerald's standing with them to support them during the loss of one of their own, Officer Garrett Hull.

Now in the wake of Fitzgerald's death we're told the number of agencies joining the East Coast travel plans for Fitzgerald's funeral is increasing significantly.

"This has gone from 5 to 10 officers, now we have multiple agencies across Tarrant County reaching out to the brotherhood to see how they can come about and go with us and pay our final respects to Officer Fitzgerald," said Fort Worth police officer Jimmy Pollozani. "Back in 2019 we went to Washington DC Chris Fitzgerald was there to pay his respects for Garrett Hull who was shot and killed, and here we are in 2023 mourning the loss of our brother in blue. A hero who died doing what he loved to do."

The suspect who fired the shot killing Fitzgerald is in police custody in Philadelphia.

Miles Pfeffer, 18 (Philadelphia Police Department)

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes released a statement on the shooting:

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Temple University Police Officer Christopher David Fitzgerald, son of former FWPD Chief Joel Fitzgerald, who bravely served his community and made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fellow officers during this difficult time and we extend our sincerest condolences to all those affected by this senseless act of violence.We honor Officer Fitzgerald's selfless service and dedication to protecting and serving the public. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and in the community that he served. —

During his time as police chief Joel Fitzgerald initiated the formation of the Brotherhood for the Fallen chapter in Tarrant County.

His son's funeral is scheduled for Friday in Philadelphia.