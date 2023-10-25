North Texas first responders prepared if Wednesday night's rain turns into flooding conditions

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of North Texas and a Flash Flood Watch was in effect for greater North Texas Monday night.

Local fire departments and rescue teams were on standby in case anyone needed help.

Fort Worth and Arlington fire departments are prepared to act if conditions turn dangerous.

"We have three different swift water rescue teams. We have one here at Station 7, which is our primary dive station sand then we have Station 16 and 17," Arlington Fire Department Lt. Adam Evans said.

Evans said the entire department is trained in swift water awareness level.

"We typically haven’t had to call anybody in on standby for any water events here in the city because we do have so many trained guys now that we can typically cover what we have," he explained.

"Here we have two swift water teams, but we have eight members. So if we have something tonight, we have the ability to break off four and four," said J.T. Curtis, with the Arlington Fire Department.

The department has flotation devices for rescue team members and civilians.

"This is our rope rescue equipment. So we have like pulleys, things like that in here. We’ve got rope bags," Curtis said.

Some first responders have night vision equipment.

"Most of our events are at night. So we’ll have two guys on the boat that are using the night vision. So it’ll work even when it’s raining," Curtis explained.

"We know the spots in the city that we typically have problems there. If we feel like it’s going to be an issue, we try to get to those area and shut and close them down," Evans added.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said all its first responders are trained for a swift water rescue response.

"What's special about these, what we call the dive teams, is they have the boats and the different equipment that come in, that can actually go get in the water and go out there with that type of equipment and make saves that somebody that's just swinging off the banks or anything like that cannot do," said Craig Trojack, with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

We've all heard the advice many times: Turn around, don't drown.

"If you see water running across the roadway, never drive through it. It doesn't matter if the car and ahead of you just made it through. Just assume that you're not going to be able to make it through. It's not worth it," Trojack added.

Statistically 60% to 70% of flood-related deaths happen by people driving through low areas where water and current runs.