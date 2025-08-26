North Texas nonprofit struggling to keep food pantry shelves stocked

The Brief Mission Arlington, a North Texas nonprofit that typically feeds about 350 families per day, is facing a severe food shortage. The demand for food assistance has been outpacing the charity's current supply. The organization is asking for donations of non-perishable food items, especially bread, to help restock its shelves.



One of the largest community helpers in North Texas now needs help.

Mission Arlington, which is known for its "no cost" Christmas store during the holidays, is heading into the fall season struggling to keep up with the demand for food it provides to families.

What they're saying:

Mission Arlington founder Tillie Burgin said the need for food donations is at an all-time high.

"This morning, when I came over here, at least three of these shelves were empty," Burgin said. "First time I think we’ve ever just said, ‘Hey gang, we’re going to have to get up to speed a little bit more.’"

Full-time staff member Whitney Loya said Mission Arlington is near and dear to her because the nonprofit helped her family when she was a child. In the 28 years since then, she’s never seen demand this great or supplies this low.

"The numbers are extremely high," she said.

"One family brought in maybe 20 cases of soup. And you see it, this is going to last us two days," Burgin said. "By tonight it’ll be empty."

What you can do:

Burgin said she’s thankful to people like Arlington Officer Brett Worman, who went around his department collecting donations after learning about Mission Arlington’s needs.

The biggest need is bread. In addition, the organization needs dry goods, canned goods, non-perishable food items, and staples like peanut butter and tuna.

Items can be dropped off directly at Mission Arlington’s office located at 210 W. South Street in Arlington. Monetary donations can also be made on the Mission Arlington website.