North Texas non-profit says demand for diapers has doubled

A local non-profit organization is seeing a big jump in the number of families who cannot afford some basics like diapers for their children.

Hope Supply Co. focuses on ensuring homeless and at-risk children have what they need. It has seen a nearly 300% increase in requests for help.

The organization normally delivers between 40,000 to 60,000 diapers in a week. Now it is delivering more than 100,000.

Studies show that babies without clean diapers are exposed to more potential health risks. That’s why Hope Supply Co. works with dozens of other non-profits to provide that and other basic needs.

The National Diaper Bank Network said before COVID-19, one in three families in the United States struggled to afford diapers for their children. With many people out of a job, the need is greater than ever.

“One of the effects the COVID pandemic has had on us and non-profits is that we've had to cancel fundraising events that we rely on for income. So right now it's very important that you support us and my colleagues in the non-profit world doing wonderful work in the community. So thank you in advance,” said Barbara Johnson, the CEO of Hope Supply Co.

One organization that Hope Supply Co. works closely with is the Vickery Meadow Neighborhood Alliance Food Pantry in northeast Dallas. They have seen the number of families coming in quadruple.

Along with diapers, they need wipes, formula and hygiene kits.

To make a donation, visit hopesupplyco.org.