What time are North Texas 'No Kings' protests?

The Brief Another "No Kings Day" of protesting is planned for Saturday, Oct. 18. Numerous North Texas cities will see protesters gather. FOX 4 has gatherered a list of times and locations for the protests.



Numerous cities in North Texas have 'No Kings' protests scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 18.

The full list of locations and times can be seen below, organized by start time.

North Texas 'No Kings' protests

Frisco

Time: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Location: WEST SIDE of FM 423 between Stonebrook & Main, 155 Old Newman Road

Carrollton

Time: 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Location: 2600 Old Denton Road, Carrollton, Texas 75007

Arlington

Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: Arlington Sub Courthouse 700 E Abram Street, Arlington, Texas 76010

Plano

Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: NE corner of Preston and Parker Rd, near Wells Fargo Bank, 3300 Preston Road, Plano, Texas 75093

Garland

Time: 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Location: Requires RSVP to see private address

Rockwall

Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: 1815 S Goliad Street, Rockwall, Texas 75087

Forney

Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: Requires RSVP to see private address

Weatherford

Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location: Parker County Courthouse 1 Courthouse Square, Weatherford, Texas 76086

Fort Worth

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: 501 W 7th Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76102

Denton

Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location: Denton Square, 110 W Hickory Street, Denton, Texas 76201

Greenville

Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location: Hunt County Action Group, Kari & Wesley, Greenville, Texas 75401

Athens

Time: 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Location: Athens City Hall (march to county courthouse), 508 E Tyler Street, Athens, Texas 75751

Sherman

Time: 11:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Location: Requires RSVP to see private address

Stephenville

Time: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Location: Erath County Courthouse, 100 W Washington Street, Stephenville, Texas 76401

Corsicana

Time: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: Corsicana Visitor Center and Interurban Car, 301 S Beaton Street, Corsicana, Texas 75110

Dallas

Time: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: Pacific Plaza, 401 N Harwood Street, Dallas, Texas 75215

McKinney

Time: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: 2025 N Central Expressway, on the NW right-of-way on Highway 380, McKinney, Texas 75070

Jacksboro

Time: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: 100 N Main Street, Jacksboro, Texas 76458

Paris

Time: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: Requires RSVP to see private address

Granbury

Time: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Location: Requires RSVP to see private address

Flower Mound

Time: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Location: Long Prairie Road & Cross Timbers Road, Flower Mound, Texas 75028

Burleson

Time: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: 100 NW John Jones Drive at SW Wilshire, Burleson, Texas 76028

Farmersville

Time: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: Across Farmersville Parkway from the bank, 201 S State Hwy 78, Farmersville, Texas 75442

‘No Kings Day’ and government shutdown

Dig deeper:

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Oct. 10 that the ongoing government shutdown was tied to Saturday's "No Kings Day of Action."

The No Kings group issued the following response.

What they're saying:

"Speaker Johnson is running out of excuses for keeping the government shut down. Instead of reopening the government, preserving affordable healthcare, or lowering costs for working families, he’s attacking millions of Americans who are peacefully coming together to say that America belongs to its people, not to kings.

"We’ll see everyone on October 18."

What are the ‘No Kings’ protests about?

Big picture view:

The protests are organized by Indivisible , a nonprofit coalition of political action groups, according to its website .

The term "No Kings" was coined by the 50501 Movement , a national movement made up of people who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of the country’s democracy, according to a statement by organizers.

The first No Kings Day protests occurred on June 14 and were in response to the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary military parade in Washington, D.C., which coincided with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.