What time are North Texas 'No Kings' protests?
NORTH TEXAS - Numerous cities in North Texas have 'No Kings' protests scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 18.
The full list of locations and times can be seen below, organized by start time.
North Texas 'No Kings' protests
Frisco
Time: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Location: WEST SIDE of FM 423 between Stonebrook & Main, 155 Old Newman Road
Carrollton
Time: 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Location: 2600 Old Denton Road, Carrollton, Texas 75007
Arlington
Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Location: Arlington Sub Courthouse 700 E Abram Street, Arlington, Texas 76010
Plano
Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Location: NE corner of Preston and Parker Rd, near Wells Fargo Bank, 3300 Preston Road, Plano, Texas 75093
Garland
Time: 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Location: Requires RSVP to see private address
Rockwall
Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Location: 1815 S Goliad Street, Rockwall, Texas 75087
Forney
Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Location: Requires RSVP to see private address
Weatherford
Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Location: Parker County Courthouse 1 Courthouse Square, Weatherford, Texas 76086
Fort Worth
Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Location: 501 W 7th Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76102
Denton
Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Location: Denton Square, 110 W Hickory Street, Denton, Texas 76201
Greenville
Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Location: Hunt County Action Group, Kari & Wesley, Greenville, Texas 75401
Athens
Time: 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Location: Athens City Hall (march to county courthouse), 508 E Tyler Street, Athens, Texas 75751
Sherman
Time: 11:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.
Location: Requires RSVP to see private address
Stephenville
Time: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Location: Erath County Courthouse, 100 W Washington Street, Stephenville, Texas 76401
Corsicana
Time: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Location: Corsicana Visitor Center and Interurban Car, 301 S Beaton Street, Corsicana, Texas 75110
Dallas
Time: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Location: Pacific Plaza, 401 N Harwood Street, Dallas, Texas 75215
McKinney
Time: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Location: 2025 N Central Expressway, on the NW right-of-way on Highway 380, McKinney, Texas 75070
Jacksboro
Time: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Location: 100 N Main Street, Jacksboro, Texas 76458
Paris
Time: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Location: Requires RSVP to see private address
Granbury
Time: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Location: Requires RSVP to see private address
Flower Mound
Time: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Location: Long Prairie Road & Cross Timbers Road, Flower Mound, Texas 75028
Burleson
Time: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Location: 100 NW John Jones Drive at SW Wilshire, Burleson, Texas 76028
Farmersville
Time: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Location: Across Farmersville Parkway from the bank, 201 S State Hwy 78, Farmersville, Texas 75442
Featured
‘No Kings Day’ and government shutdown
Dig deeper:
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Oct. 10 that the ongoing government shutdown was tied to Saturday's "No Kings Day of Action."
The No Kings group issued the following response.
What they're saying:
"Speaker Johnson is running out of excuses for keeping the government shut down. Instead of reopening the government, preserving affordable healthcare, or lowering costs for working families, he’s attacking millions of Americans who are peacefully coming together to say that America belongs to its people, not to kings.
"We’ll see everyone on October 18."
What are the ‘No Kings’ protests about?
Big picture view:
The protests are organized by Indivisible, a nonprofit coalition of political action groups, according to its website.
The term "No Kings" was coined by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of people who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.
Featured
The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of the country’s democracy, according to a statement by organizers.
The first No Kings Day protests occurred on June 14 and were in response to the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary military parade in Washington, D.C., which coincided with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.
The Source: Information in this report comes from NoKings.org.