North Texas man who used 10-year-old to make child porn gets federal prison time

The Brief A North Texas man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography. Robert Owen Throgmorton, 63, pleaded guilty to using a 10-year-old child to produce the illicit material. He will also serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison term and is facing related state charges.



A North Texas man has received a 30-year prison sentence for producing child pornography.

The man used a 10-year-old child to produce the illicit material, according to a Friday release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Texas.

North Texas child porn sentence

Robert Owen Throgmorton, 63, was sentenced last week by United States District Judge Jane Boyle in the Northern District of Texas.

Throgmorton was indicted for production of child pornography in 2023, and pleaded guilty in March 2025.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Fate Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Claire Demers and Myria Boehm prosecuted the case.

What they're saying:

"This crime shocks the conscience. This office and our law enforcement partners will remain vigilant in bringing predators like the defendant to justice and in seeking the maximum punishment permitted by law," said Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy Larson.

"The 30-year sentence imposed on Robert Throgmorton reflects the seriousness of his crime," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. "The FBI remains committed to protecting our communities from child predators and will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure that those responsible for such acts are brought to justice."

What's next:

If Throgmorton is released following the completion of his sentence, he will be required to serve 10 years' supervised release.