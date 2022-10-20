North Texas man who killed one, injured 3 others at Dallas tire shop charged with federal hate crime

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging a man with federal hate crimes resulting in the death of one person and attempting to kill four others.

37-year-old Anthony Torres went to Omar's Wheels and Tires in Pleasant Grove on Christmas Eve in 2015 and shot at employees and customers inside, according to the indictment.

Anthony Torres

One person was killed in the shooting, three others were fired upon. Torres then allegedly tried to kill a fourth person with his car.

Prosecutors say Torres was targeting Muslims in retaliation for ISIS-related attacks in Garland and California.

Torres still faces a trial.

If convicted he faces a maximum punishment of life in prison for the death-resulting hate crime and gun charges.

Torres is already serving a 35-year sentence on state murder charges.