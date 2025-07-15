North Texas man runs 100 miles to raise Kerr County relief funds

The Brief Jack Stradinger ran 100 miles in less than 24 hours to raise money for victims of the catastrophic Kerr County floods. His effort is dedicated to the community of Kerr County, where over 100 people died, including dozens from Camp Mystic. The run, completed despite recent surgeries, highlights community support and aims to raise $20,000 for flood victims.



In both a feat of incredible strength and endurance and a show of support for those suffering in the wake of devastating floods in Central Texas, a man laced up his shoes on Monday and ran until Tuesday evening.

100-mile run for Kerr County relief

There were no months of training. The decision was made Thursday. Now, for the first time, he knocked out 100 miles in less than 24 hours. But he says the accompaniment is not about him.

After hip, knee and ankle surgeries, Jack Stradinger’s journey is an uphill run.

What they're saying:

"All the glory goes to God, you know. I have had so many surgeries and operations. I should not be a runner. I should not be able to do anything near this," Stradinger said.

Some say suffering brings perseverance, a phrase Stradinger feels Tuesday evening, after nearly collapsing while running 90 miles.

"I could not go anymore. I mean, I'm broken down. Everyone is so worried about me. I blacked out for a second," Stradinger said.

But with family and friends by his side, Stradinger finished 100 miles in less than 24 hours, all for a community 300 miles away.

"To see people that lose so much made me want to go out and suffer, and, you know, I suffered quite a bit. But I couldn't even get close to the level of what people in Kerr County are suffering from," Stradinger said.

The 27-year-old’s grandfather lives in Kerr County, the center of catastrophic flooding. At least 107 people were killed, including dozens of girls from Camp Mystic.

"What if that was me," Stradinger said. "What if I had lost my daughter… and I can't imagine a life without her."

Stradinger says he never ran more than 40 miles, but decided that now was as good a time as ever to push his body up and down Dallas' Katy Trail in an effort to raise money for victims.

"The things I did today don’t make up for it, but I want all those parents and the families to know that this community is here for you. You need something, all of us are going to be here for you," Stradinger said.

He ran Monday evening, overnight, and ended Tuesday evening. Loved ones shared strides along the way. The run, advertised on social media, led an unexpected visitor to stop by and talk with people documenting the run.

"A man came up and said that he had lost his daughter in the flood and immediately my brother puts the camera down, spends 10-plus minutes with him, praying over him," Stradinger said.

Central Texas will never be the same.

"Houses blown away, in the water, losing their cars. Nothing. Everything is gone."

Stradinger says his accomplishment best highlights his support system, wanting it to serve as a reflection of what Texans will do for those in Kerr County.

What's next:

The fundraising goal is $20,000. Stradinger says he’s not keeping a dime.

How to help Texas flooding victims

What you can do:

Many businesses and organizations are providing resources for those impacted by the flooding. FOX has collected a list of ways those affected can receive help, and what others can do to assist them. Take a look at the resource list here.

