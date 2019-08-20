North Texas man accused of killing twin sister arrested in South Carolina

article

The man wanted for the murder of his twin sister was arrested in South Carolina.

U.S. Marshals took 58-year-old David Conditt into custody early Monday morning in Charleston County, South Carolina.

He had been on the run since 58-year-old Dena Conditt Wright was found dead in her home in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City.

Haltom City police believe Conditt fatally stabbed his twin sister during an argument and then took off in her SUV.

When the U.S. Marshals found him, he was reportedly asleep on a boat dock near his sister’s stolen SUV.

Police in Haltom City said they have responded to previous calls about a mentally disturbed man at the home the twins shared.

Conditt is now facing a murder charge. His bond was set at $500,000.