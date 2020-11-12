Dallas County approaching COVID-19 case peak, officials say

article

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Thursday the county is getting very close to its COVID-19 peak in July and that people need to act now to change the trajectory.

Jenkins says the models predict record case levels of coronavirus in the county a week from now without a change of habits. That projected daily case number is about 2,000.

In Dallas County alone, hospital cases are up 150-percent since early October.

With a spike in cases and hospitalizations, it's not surprising testing sites are seeing lines that are longer than usual. Footage from SKY4 showed a long line of cars at one such site in North Dallas on Thursday afternoon.

Jenkins wants people to start getting serious about staying at home -- even before the Thanksgiving holiday.

He suggested working from home and avoiding large crowds. He also spoke extensively about keeping holiday gatherings and numbers of guests.

Dallas County reported 808 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Thursday.

North Texas set a new record-high for hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Thursday with 1,986.

