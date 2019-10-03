North Texas lawmakers react to calls for President Trump's impeachment

Members of Congress are back in their home districts right now as the impeachment inquiry continues against President Donald Trump.

Some House Democratic leaders have stayed behind to work on impeachment proceedings.

North Texas Democrats have so far stayed quiet, but one Republican representing North Texas said he wants to end the recess early.

“You know what they call that? They call that a payoff,” Trump said.

Thursday morning’s comments by President Trump adds another chapter in what Democrats say is a need for an impeachment inquiry.

FOX4 spoke with Denton Congressman Michael Burgess about the impeachment talks.

Burgess said he has no problem with the call Trump had with the president of Ukraine, but didn’t want to comment about Trump’s latest statement.

“I'm not going to comment because I have not seen it. Like I've told you, I've spent the day talking to constituents and not watch TV to see what happens,” Burgess explained.

On the other side of the aisle, it was hard to find a North Texas Democrat who would speak about the impeachment topic on Thursday.

Fort Worth Democrat Marc Veasey released the following statement:

"The president is continuing to abuse the power of the nation's highest office for his own personal gain and that is why I am supporting an impeachment inquiry."

Congressman Burgess did say he wants Congress to be called back from their break, saying there should be a vote on the impeachment inquiry.

He called impeachment talk "a national trauma" that is preventing Congress from doing its job.

“We should never have left in the first place, with this ambiguity on the table. The country needs certainty, and right now, Congress is providing chaos,” Burgess added.

FOX4 also reached out to Democratic Congressman Colin Allred, but he too was not available for comment Thursday.