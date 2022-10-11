North Texas neighbors' Halloween decoration surprises drivers

Two neighbors in Aubrey added a different kind of Halloween decoration to their street.

On Gulch Drive, drivers will see a witch floating in midair over the street.

Two across the street neighbors connected a wire to their homes and left the witch decoration hovering above the middle of the road.

Neighbors say the decoration is particularly scary at night when the wind is blowing.