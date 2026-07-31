North Texas honors fallen Carrollton soldier ahead of weekend funeral

The Brief Volunteers are assembling black and purple ribbons on Friday to honor 19-year-old Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, a Carrollton native killed in an Iranian strike in Jordan. Services take place Saturday at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, preceded by an 11 a.m. honor ride starting at Maverick Harley-Davidson. Carrollton city leaders and Lewisville ISD paid tribute to the fallen soldier, with plans underway for a permanent local memorial and a weekend vigil.



A North Texas community is coming together to honor a fallen soldier. They are making ribbons on Friday ahead of 19-year-old Pvt. Isabella Gonzales’s funeral this weekend.

Isabella Gonzales Remembered

What we know:

Services will be held on Saturday for Gonzales, who grew up in Carrollton and graduated from Hebron High School in 2025. She joined the United States Army shortly after graduation.

There will be an honor ride beginning at 11 a.m. at Maverick Harley-Davidson that runs along Interstate 35E, up Josey Lane to Hebron High School, and then returns on Old Denton Road to the store.

Gonzales’s funeral service will be at 6 p.m. at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano.

What you can do:

Volunteers will gather at 9 a.m. on Friday at Hebron High School to make ribbons that will pay tribute to Gonzales’s life and legacy.

The ribbons will be distributed during Saturday’s funeral service as a symbol of remembrance and support for her family.

Carrollton soldier killed in Iran war

The backstory:

Gonzales died on July 17 in an Iranian strike on a U.S. military base in Jordan. She and another soldier were supporting a U.S. mission against the Islamic State when they were killed defending against the incoming Iranian strikes.

Related article

What they're saying:

Hebron High School is part of the Lewisville Independent School District. The district shared a statement shortly after Gonzales’s death.

"Not long ago, Isabella walked the halls of Hebron as a student, a classmate and a friend. Her decision to serve after graduation speaks volumes of her character," the district said. "On behalf of the students, staff and families of Lewisville ISD, we extend our deepest sympathy to Isabella's family, her friends and all who loved her. We are holding them close during this incredibly difficult time."

Local perspective:

At a recent Carrollton City Council meeting, leaders wore black and purple ribbons, Gonzales’s favorite colors, to honor her life.

Carrollton is planning to create a permanent memorial for Gonzales in the city and will hold a vigil at a community church this weekend following her funeral.