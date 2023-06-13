North Texas has no pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations; statewide disaster declaration set to expire

article

There are more signs that COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency.

New data reveals no children in the North Texas region are currently in the hospital with the virus.

The region includes hospitals in 19 counties that make up Trauma Service Area E in Texas.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council said there are 83 adult COVID-19 patients being treated in North Texas hospitals.

At the height of the pandemic, more than 4,200 patients were being treated at North Texas hospitals for COVID-19 or related complications.

The state of Texas will end its COVID-19 disaster declaration in just a few days.

Gov. Greg Abbott originally issued the declaration on March 13, 2020 to provide the state with various resources to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

He extended it every 30 days and later used it to prevent local restrictions like mask and vaccine mandates.

In its place will be a new law recently signed by the governor to prevent local governments from requiring masks or vaccines.

Businesses also won’t be allowed to shut down in response to COVID-19.

It goes into effect on Sept. 1.