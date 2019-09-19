North Texas Giving Day encourages donations for local charities

Charitable organizations are hoping for another record-setter for North Texas Giving Day. The day makes a real difference for so many.

North Texas Giving Day has become a real phenomenon of charitable giving to thousands of registered local non-profit organizations.

Since the event began, it has raised $240 million for non-profits in the 20-county North Texas region.

Last year, 1,300 Dallas County non-profits participated. Those organizations received more than $25 million in donations from roughly 31,000 donors. And that’s not including bonus prizes or any matching funds.

Retired Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and his wife were selected as honorary chairs for this year's event.

"We are in a very fortunate situation. I made money doing what I love, my hobby. And I feel like I have a responsibility to give back to the community that's shown me a lot of love and care over 21 years. And I feel like it's my obligation." — Dirk Nowitzki

Throughout the morning Thursday, Good Day will be showcasing just a few of the charities fueled by North Texas Giving Day.

Advertisement

You can make a donation to any one of these charities or pick your favorite among thousands more by visiting www.NorthTexasGivingDay.org.

The giving continues through midnight.