Expand / Collapse search

North Texas Giving Day encourages donations for local charities

By
Published 
News
FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS - Charitable organizations are hoping for another record-setter for North Texas Giving Day. The day makes a real difference for so many.

North Texas Giving Day has become a real phenomenon of charitable giving to thousands of registered local non-profit organizations.

Since the event began, it has raised $240 million for non-profits in the 20-county North Texas region.

Last year, 1,300 Dallas County non-profits participated. Those organizations received more than $25 million in donations from roughly 31,000 donors. And that’s not including bonus prizes or any matching funds.

Retired Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and his wife were selected as honorary chairs for this year's event.

"We are in a very fortunate situation. I made money doing what I love, my hobby. And I feel like I have a responsibility to give back to the community that's shown me a lot of love and care over 21 years. And I feel like it's my obligation."

— Dirk Nowitzki

Throughout the morning Thursday, Good Day will be showcasing just a few of the charities fueled by North Texas Giving Day.

North Texas Giving Day: Metro Relief

Metro Relief CEO Austin Bonds gives Good Day a tour of their mobile relief bus. The non-profit provides meals and other services to people experiencing homelessness.

North Texas Giving Day: National Alliance on Mental Illness, North Texas

The North Texas chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is celebrating North Texas Giving Day with a basketball theme. The group is giving away Dirk bobbleheads hourly. Spokesman Jeff Cavanaugh explained why the organization and donations are so important.

North Texas Giving Day: Dallas United Crew

The Dallas United Crew teaches people to push themselves beyond the ordinary and discover what they are capable of when working as a team. It's the only inclusive rowing organization in the Southern region with programs and scholarships designed for teens, disadvantaged youth, wheelchair veterans and breast cancer survivors.

North Texas Giving Day: Heritage Farmstead

Heritage Farmstead preserves the late 19th and early 20th-century blackland prairie history at Farrell-Wilson Farmstead, a designated historic site. True to their mission, their Giving Day event Thursday night will feature hog calling, rooster crowing, pie-eating contests and yoga with all the farmstead animals.

You can make a donation to any one of these charities or pick your favorite among thousands more by visiting www.NorthTexasGivingDay.org.

The giving continues through midnight.