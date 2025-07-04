North Texas girls among those missing after Kerr Co. flooding

article

The Brief At least 20 campers are missing from Camp Mystic, an all-girls camp in Hunt, Texas, following "catastrophic" Guadalupe River flooding that rose 26 feet in 45 minutes. Two North Texas girls are among those reported missing by their parents. A massive rescue operation involving 9 teams (400-500 people) and 14 helicopters is underway.



A pair of North Texas girls are among those missing from Camp Mystic following catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River, according to their parents.

What we know:

On Friday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said at least 20 campers were missing from Camp Mystic.

Camp Mystic is an all-girls camp located in Hunt, Texas, along the Guadalupe River.

Among those, at least two North Texas girls, Eloise Peck and Lila Bonner, were reported missing, their parents told FOX 4.

Speaking at a news conference Friday, Patrick said the river rose 26 feet in 45 minutes.

According to a message sent to parents, campers and staff were being taken from the camp by helicopter to a school in Ingram, Texas.

Camp Mystic officials said all Cypress Lake campers and campers on senior hill were accounted for and that the parents of the missing children have been notified.

A massive rescue response has been mobilized in response to the flooding.

Patrick said 9 rescue teams consisting of between 400-500 people were on the ground.

Fourteen helicopters are also involved in rescue operations.

Kerr County Flooding

Kerr County officials are calling the flooding "catastrophic."

In a 3 p.m. news conference, Kerr County officials said 13 people were confirmed dead.

Kerr County Sheriff's Office says it will not release any specific information about fatalities until next of kin are notified. It says that there are several people missing as well.

As much as 10 inches of heavy rain poured down in just a few hours overnight in central Kerr County, causing flash flooding of the Guadalupe River and leading to desperate pleas for information from people with relatives nearby.