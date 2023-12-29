North Texas Food Bank holds final food distribution events of the year for those in need

As 2023 comes to a close, the need for food assistance remains high, and area food banks don't expect demand to go down in the new year.

Huddled up in prayer, volunteers mentally and spiritually prepared for what would end up being another busy day.

"Sometimes we need to get out of our comfort zone to be a blessing to our community," Jermaine Williams Sr. said.

Williams was one of dozens of people who showed up to Crossroads Covenant Church in DeSoto Friday morning to help out with one of the last food distribution events of this year.

"This is great, I want to be doing this," Jeannie Gaither said.

"A lot of us signed up and it’s just a fun thing to be able to give back," Patrice Henderson said.

As we close out 2023, another year of excessive inflation, the need for help remains great.

"I'm here today because we're in need today. I just went to pick up my grandchildren and my husband, who is a veteran," Hanna Shannon said.

"It's just a little hurdle. We're going to get over this hurdle and we'll be fine," Nina Johnson said.

Each person who drove through the line received a bag of food provided by the North Texas Food Bank.

According to the non-profit, this last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 144 million nutritious meals, or nearly 400,000 meals a day, which is a 5% increase over the prior year.

"With our community that's in need in these desperate times, our goal is help and support in whatever way God has blessed us," Crossroads Covenant Church Lead Pastor Josef Rasheed said.

At the food drive held at Iglesia Adventista Del Septimo Dia in Dallas, organizers expected to serve about 150 people. Instead, some 600 showed up.

The line snaked through the parking lot.

"I am grateful we were able to coordinate this event after Christmas and be able to receive the food from NTFB," event coordinator Enoc Chicas said.

Chicas said the NTFB donated 14,000 pounds of food for this event.

In just two hours, all of it was gone.

A reminder, Chicas said, that as we celebrate the new year, many of our friends and neighbors are struggling to make ends meet.

"There is always a need, especially for food. A lot of these people don't have food. A lot of kids did not receive any toys," he added.