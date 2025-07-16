North Texas' first 100-degree day this year may be around the corner. Is it late?

The Brief North Texas has yet to hit 100 degrees in 2025. The first triple-digit temperature of the year is forecast for Tuesday, July 22. The average date for the first 100-degree day in DFW is July 1.



For the first half of 2025, temperatures remained below 100 degrees in North Texas. The 7-day forecast now predicts the first to break the barrier is coming in less than a week.

The question is whether the triple-digit heat is late in arriving.

First 100-degree day of 2025

DFW 7-Day Forecast

Summer - and even earlier - of 2025 have not been cold by any means, but we've yet to break the 100-degree barrier. As of now, Tuesday, July 22, could be the first day to do so.

There have been close brushes with the number already this year; as early as mid-May, forecasts predicted possible 100-degree days. Had that occurred, it would have been an early arrival, but far from the earliest on record.

Here's a look at trends for triple-digit days in North Texas.

100° Day Summary for Dallas/Fort Worth

By the numbers:

From 1991 to 2020, the average first triple-digit day was on July 1.

Here is a look at the first 100-degree day over the last 6 years.

2019: July 30

2020: July 12

2021: July 25

2022: June 11

2023: June 25

2024: June 23

It may have been a few years since we saw a 100-degree day for the first time this late in the summer, but it's certainly not uncommon in the big picture.

There have even been years in which North Texas never quite reached triple digits, though they're few and far between. In 1906 and 1973, the highest temperature recorded by the National Weather Service was 99, both times in late August.