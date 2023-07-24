North Texas families preparing for the start of school

The first day of school for the two largest districts in North Texas is just three weeks away. It’s even soon for other districts.

Both Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD start classes on Aug. 14 this year.

Dallas ISD

Dallas families still have time to register for the Mayor’s Back-to-School Fair to get some school essentials like backpacks and supplies.

Students can get their health screenings and a haircut, and access other resources to start the year on a good note.

Registration for the event closes on Saturday.

More Info: www.mayorsbacktoschoolfair.com

Fort Worth ISD

Tarrant County will host its annual Back-to-School Roundup for students next month.

The event plans to help equip 10,000 underserved students who meet the income requirements with school supplies.

Like the Dallas ISD event, it’ll also have social services, haircuts, physicals, and other items.

Registration for this event is closed but the district said families who missed it can show up partway through the event for remaining supplies on a first-come, first-served basis.

More Info: backtoschoolroundup.org/online-preregistration

Statewide

There’s also a tax-free weekend coming up on the second weekend in August.

Stores will not charge sales tax on most clothing, shoes, school supplies, and backpacks sold for less than $100.

It’s a great opportunity for families across the state to stock up on all the essentials.

More Info: comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/