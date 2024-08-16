North Texas Fair and Rodeo adjusts ride times due to heat

With the hottest days of the year expected this weekend, some local events are making changes to their plans.

Friday was the opening day at the North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton.

Organizers say they are bringing extra paramedics in and delaying some events with the heat index expected to climb to 110 degrees.

An excessive heat warning went into place on Friday and has been extended through Saturday.

Rodeo attendees came prepared.

Carolyn Rath of Coppell brought her cousins from South Carolina with fans around their necks.

"We bought these before we came. We were warned," Rath explained.

The fairgrounds opened Friday and runs for 10 days every August.

Making adjustments due to heat is something that fair organizers have gotten used to.

"You can’t change the event when the weather doesn’t cooperate with you. We have been setting up for over a month," said Glenn Carlton, the executive director of the North Texas Fair and Rodeo.

Carlton says this year the carnival area was expanded, but due to the triple-digit temperatures this weekend, the rides will be delayed.

They won't start running until 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers made the call, saying the scorching surfaces of the rides would not be safe for the next two days.

"Our normal opening is at 1 o'clock. Everything else is open, all the other attractions, community events, the shopping. We are open on all that. We are just holding the rides until 6. That is the only difference," Carlton explained.

Carlton double the paramedics in case of heat-related emergencies.

Volunteers will be on golf carts handing out free water.

Fair staples like the rodeo competition events, bull riding and live music are expected to continue as planned.

"Texas is special. This stuff is special. Of course you brave the heat. I do yard work in this stuff," said fairgoer Jo Janssen.

This year the rodeo runs through August 25.

This is the first year they are doing two full weekends, so it's a 10-day fair.

Organizers say the times of the carnival rides will be determined on a day-to-day basis.