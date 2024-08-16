Dallas Weather: Excessive Heat Warning issued for Friday

It will be dangerously hot in North Texas on Friday afternoon.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, heat warnings go into effect at noon.

MORE: Dallas - Fort Worth Weather Forecast

Those living in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will be under an Excessive Heat Warning with a heat index of up to 110 degrees possible.

A few people north and northwest of the metroplex could see a stray shower or two in the afternoon.

For everyone else, the skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

7-Day Forecast

The weekend stays toasty with some of the hottest summer conditions so far.

Then if we’re lucky, a front early next week could allow the highs to dip a bit later in the week.