Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Weather: Excessive Heat Warning issued for Friday

By and
Published  August 16, 2024 7:13am CDT
Weather
FOX 4

Dallas Weather: Aug. 16 morning forecast

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Kylie Capps says the heat index will be dangerously high Friday afternoon.

DALLAS - It will be dangerously hot in North Texas on Friday afternoon.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, heat warnings go into effect at noon. 

MORE: Dallas - Fort Worth Weather Forecast

Those living in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will be under an Excessive Heat Warning with a heat index of up to 110 degrees possible.

A few people north and northwest of the metroplex could see a stray shower or two in the afternoon. 

For everyone else, the skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

7-Day Forecast

The weekend stays toasty with some of the hottest summer conditions so far.

Then if we’re lucky, a front early next week could allow the highs to dip a bit later in the week.