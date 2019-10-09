North Texas elderly woman 1st vaping-related death reported in Texas

A North Texas woman is the first person to die of vaping-related lung disease in the state.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says the patient was an elderly woman who died last week.

Health officials did not say how long she'd been vaping, or if she had any underlying conditions.

DHSH would not say where she lived, or where she was being treated.

The state is investigating 95 illnesses that could be linked to vaping. There are 28 additional cases that could also be related to vaping.

According to DHSH, most of the patients are young men who reported vaping THC or marijuana.