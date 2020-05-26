North Texas driver’s license offices to reopen June 3

Driver’s license offices are opening across the state this week, but not yet in North Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it's a four phase re-opening to get offices operating again in the wake of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first offices in the state to open on Tuesday as part of phase one are in Northwest and West Texas.

North Texas driver’s license offices are part of phase three and will reopen June 3.

DPS is also expanding its license appointment system, which will allow customers to book appointments up to six months in advance. People can begin scheduling appointments for North Texas offices on May 29 at 1 p.m.

Customers must book an appointment to renew their licenses and will have to wait in their car after checking in. They will receive a text to come into the building.

