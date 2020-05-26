Department of Motor Vehicles offices reopen in North Texas

article

North Texans can now obtain car titles and vehicle registrations in person.

The Dallas and Fort Worth Department of Motor Vehicles offices reopened on Tuesday. The DMV offices are for things like car titles and vehicle transfers, but not drivers' licenses.

For now, the DMV will operate at 25 percent capacity. People will have to make an appointment online, come alone, and wait in their car until it is their turn to come inside.

The department has also made other safety changes.

“We've installed Plexiglas barriers at our service windows and there's floor markings and signs to maintain social distancing and then there are regular cleanings and disinfecting taking place in the offices,” said Adam Shaivitz, Texas DMV.

Even with offices reopening, the waiver for car title requirements and expired vehicle registrations remains in effect until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Appointments can be made at TXDMV.gov.

