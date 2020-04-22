North Texas doctor says it's important that people know how to perform at-home COVID-19 test correctly

Texas is still at the point where less than one percent of the state’s population has been tested.

Governor Greg Abbott has said the state is ramping up to provide as many as 30,000 tests each day.

LabCorp said their at-home tests are available for online orders, but supplies are limited.

So for now, it's only for healthcare workers and first responders who are showing possible symptoms of COVID-19.

The hope is to expand access in the coming weeks.

As healthcare workers and first responders continue to put their lives at risk, the FDA has issued emergency use approval for the first at-home COVID-19 testing kit for frontline workers.

“I think it's great. We know that more testing is going to be critical to get everything open back again. Getting the economy going again,” Sinai Urgent Care CEO Dr. Nick Karr said.

Dr. Karr owns Sinai Urgent Care, which has three locations providing drive-up testing by appointment.

He said he has been inundated over the past few weeks with people wanting a COVID-19 test, which is done using a swab that is inserted deep into the nasal cavity.

He believes the less invasive, at-home swab test offered by LabCorp will be beneficial, if done correctly.

“There's concerns about any test someone is doing at home. Even though it's ordered by a doctor, it's important that people know how to perform the test correctly," he said.

LabCorp posted a video on its website to demonstrate how the test works.

After completing an eligibility survey, and if approved by a physician, the kit is mailed to the person's home.

The individual inserts the tip of the cotton swab into one nostril, careful not to go too deep.

The test taker then rotates the swab inside the edge of the nostril at least three times, then repeats the step in the other nostril, using the same side of the cotton swab.

Dr. Karr said it's important that the nose is clear of mucus in order to obtain a good sample.

“Attempting to obtain DNA from the virus itself,” Dr. Karr explained.

LabCorp declined FOX4’s request for an on-camera interview, but in a statement, said in part: “LabCorp continues to develop new ways to help patients and healthcare providers fight the COVID-19…Our at-home collection kits are designed to make it easier and safer to test healthcare workers and first responders during this important time.”

“This is great, we want more testing,” Dr. Karr added.

Once the sample is collected, the kit is then sent back to LabCorp for testing.

Results are available through a secure online portal.

It cost $119, and it's unclear if it's covered by insurance.

