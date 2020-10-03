North Texas doctor explains the COVID-19 treatments President Trump has received

President Donald Trump's doctors painted a positive picture of his health Saturday, as he remains hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center.

The president has received two different treatments so far.

One is intended to boost his immune system, and the other has shown in trials to reduce the recovery time.

Both of the treatments he received are experimental, and only one of them is approved by the FDA for emergency use.

The president’s medical team said he was feverish Thursday into Friday. They said he’s doing well now, but White House reporters have been receiving conflicting statements about what actually happened Friday at the White House.

President Trump’s medical team addressed the media Saturday for the first time since his COVID-19 diagnosis. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the president went through a “very concerning” period, Friday, and that the next 48 hours “will be critical.” A dramatically different picture than what’s being painted by the medical team.

“Thursday, he had a mild cough with some nasal congestion and fatigue. All of which are now resolving and improving,” said Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Trump. “It’s important to note the president’s been fever free for over 24 hours.”

Dallas physician Dr. James Pinckney wants to hear more from the president’s medical team.

“The good news is the president doesn’t have a fever, which is great,” he said. “A lot of the facts just don’t add up from a clinical perspective.”

Trump was given a single dose of a drug Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is testing to supply antibodies to help his immune system fight the virus.

The company provides the treatment for “compassionate use.”

“But it doesn’t have FDA approval,” Dr. Pinckney said.

Sources close to the president told reporters he was given oxygen at the White House Friday before he was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center, but Trump’s doctors would not confirm that oxygen treatment.

[REPORTER: “Has he ever been on supplemental oxygen?”]

“Right now he is not on oxygen,” Dr. Conley said,

[REPORTER: “I know you keep saying right now, but should we read into the fact that...”]

“Yesterday and today, he was not on oxygen,” Dr. Conley answered.

[REPORTER: “So he has not been on it during his COVID treatment?”]

“He is not on oxygen right now,” Dr. Conley added.

But Dr. Pinckney said the oxygen questions were “kind of danced around.”

The president is on the second day of a five-day dose of the drug Remdesivir.

It’s been approved by the FDA for emergency use, and has shown in trials that it cuts down recovery time.

It’s been reserved for hospitalized patients.

“Typically, we only give Remdesivir when someone has low-oxygen saturations, when the oxygen is dropping, and when they’re having a moderate to severe course,” Dr. Pinckney added.

Trials have just started on patients with milder symptoms…

One of those trials just started this week in North Texas with patients at Baylor Scott & White.

Doug Deason is the North Texas campaign chair for the president’s re-election campaign. Donald Trump Jr. was supposed to headline an event with him in Texas on Friday, but had to cancel.

“You know, obviously, he was more susceptible with all of the events that he was going to and the fact that he didn't wear his mask in close proximity,” Deason said.

Deason believes the president will beat COVID-19, and that it won’t hurt his re-election chances.

“Nothing gets him down. Nothing stops him,” he said.

