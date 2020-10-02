Baylor Scott & White breaks ground with inhaled Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment

Baylor Scott & White has enrolled the first patients in the world in a new clinical trial of a type of Remdesivir treatment that can be given when a person only has mild symptoms of COVID-19.

The hope is that the treatment will prevent the disease from progressing and keep people from needing to be hospitalized.

Baylor Scott & White is one of only three hospital systems in the world to participate in this early phase trial that could lead to a medication that will help keep people at high risk out of the hospital.

Dr. Steven Davis, with Baylor Scott & White, says it is encouraging to now get to work with patients before they are seriously ill from COVID-19.

“It is refreshing to see patients on an outpatient basis and make a difference that keeps them from progressing to a more serious stage,” he said.

Remdesivir already has emergency approval for use in patients who are hospitalized. Then, it is administered through an IV.

The phase 2 trial will determine if the drug can be administered as an aerosol. It is given to volunteers like an asthma medication.

“It gets into the lungs directly where the virus attempts to attack,” Dr. Davis explained “And as an antiviral, it attempts to interfere with attacks at those local levels. It’s delivered directly to the site of activity with the COVID-19 virus.”

Dr. Davis says the study began earlier this month. It is double blind, so neither the doctors nor patients know if they are receiving the medication or a placebo.

This is an early phase trial, so it aims to determine the proper dosage as well as any potential side effects.

Dr. Davis says most participants are volunteering as a way to help others.

“If we can intervene earlier and prevent need for hospitalization, we will be doing everyone a service,” he said.

People who are interested in the COVID-19 testing research study can call 1-888-50-RESEARCH or visit bswhealth.com/research.

For patients interested in enrolling in this study, they can connect with any of the three emails below based on where they live.