North Texas disaster relief organizations prepare for Hurricane Isaias

The Brief World Vision's Dallas warehouse is dispatching a truck Saturday morning with food, generators, tarps, and essential items for Hurricane Isaias victims. Officials continuously monitor the storm, but the full extent of the landfall's devastation along the Florida Panhandle remains unknown. Supply donations are accepted, but monetary gifts made through worldvision.org are preferred to buy specific disaster relief supplies.



Nonprofit organizations in North Texas are already preparing to lend a hand to those impacted by Hurricane Isaias, which is expected to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle on Friday night.

What we know:

World Vision is a global humanitarian aid organization. The team at its warehouse in Dallas spent Friday getting relief supplies ready.

Manager Roberta Taylor said there is a truck prepared to go out on Saturday morning with supplies such as non-perishable food items, generators, tarps, cleanup kits, backpacks, diapers, socks, and toys for the kids.

She said World Vision works with a variety of partners to provide relief where it’s needed most.

What they're saying:

"We don’t know what the devastation may be. Hopefully, it’s not that bad," Taylor said. "We’re continually monitoring every disaster or potential disaster out there. We have pre-purchased product that's already here in the warehouse ready to go so that we're able to respond quickly."

What you can do:

Taylor said supply donations are always welcome, although World Vision prefers monetary donations. That way, organizers can purchase exactly what’s needed for the specific disaster.

To make a donation, visit worldvision.org.