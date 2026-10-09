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North Texas disaster relief organizations prepare for Hurricane Isaias

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FOX 4
Hurricanes
Published October 9, 2026 4:26 PM CDT
Published October 9, 2026 4:26 PM CDT
World Vision preparing supplies for hurricane | Dallas News Live
World Vision preparing supplies for hurricane | Dallas News Live

World Vision preparing supplies for hurricane | Dallas News Live

Steven Dial talks to World Vision about how North Texas is preparing to help people impacted by hurricane Isaias.

The Brief

    • World Vision's Dallas warehouse is dispatching a truck Saturday morning with food, generators, tarps, and essential items for Hurricane Isaias victims.
    • Officials continuously monitor the storm, but the full extent of the landfall's devastation along the Florida Panhandle remains unknown.
    • Supply donations are accepted, but monetary gifts made through worldvision.org are preferred to buy specific disaster relief supplies.

DALLAS - Nonprofit organizations in North Texas are already preparing to lend a hand to those impacted by Hurricane Isaias, which is expected to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle on Friday night.

What we know:

World Vision is a global humanitarian aid organization. The team at its warehouse in Dallas spent Friday getting relief supplies ready.

Manager Roberta Taylor said there is a truck prepared to go out on Saturday morning with supplies such as non-perishable food items, generators, tarps, cleanup kits, backpacks, diapers, socks, and toys for the kids.

She said World Vision works with a variety of partners to provide relief where it’s needed most.

What they're saying:

"We don’t know what the devastation may be. Hopefully, it’s not that bad," Taylor said. "We’re continually monitoring every disaster or potential disaster out there. We have pre-purchased product that's already here in the warehouse ready to go so that we're able to respond quickly."

What you can do:

Taylor said supply donations are always welcome, although World Vision prefers monetary donations. That way, organizers can purchase exactly what’s needed for the specific disaster.

To make a donation, visit worldvision.org

The Source: The information in this story comes from a broadcast interview with World Vision's Dallas warehouse manager Roberta Taylor.

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