North Texas disaster relief organizations prepare for Hurricane Isaias
DALLAS - Nonprofit organizations in North Texas are already preparing to lend a hand to those impacted by Hurricane Isaias, which is expected to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle on Friday night.
What we know:
World Vision is a global humanitarian aid organization. The team at its warehouse in Dallas spent Friday getting relief supplies ready.
Manager Roberta Taylor said there is a truck prepared to go out on Saturday morning with supplies such as non-perishable food items, generators, tarps, cleanup kits, backpacks, diapers, socks, and toys for the kids.
She said World Vision works with a variety of partners to provide relief where it’s needed most.
What they're saying:
"We don’t know what the devastation may be. Hopefully, it’s not that bad," Taylor said. "We’re continually monitoring every disaster or potential disaster out there. We have pre-purchased product that's already here in the warehouse ready to go so that we're able to respond quickly."
What you can do:
Taylor said supply donations are always welcome, although World Vision prefers monetary donations. That way, organizers can purchase exactly what’s needed for the specific disaster.
To make a donation, visit worldvision.org.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a broadcast interview with World Vision's Dallas warehouse manager Roberta Taylor.