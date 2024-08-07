North Texas dad dresses in wild outfit for first day of school

A North Texas dad has done it again.

Tracy Travers showed up to walk his daughters to school in Quinlin a crazy outfit.

He has done this for years on the first day of school in the Boles Independent School District.

This year he said he was feeling inspired by the 80s.

Travers said his first day of school getup is a way to make people smile and hopefully take away some of their jitters.

So, what do his kids think?

His oldest daughter is now in the 9th grade and is used to the routine.

She tossed up her head and rolled her eyes, but admits she still loves it.

His youngest daughter is heading into kindergarten and is so excited to finally be part of the action.

Travers said when she first saw the clothes her first words were, "You can’t wear that to school!"

Quinlin is located in Hunt County about 45 miles northeast of Dallas.