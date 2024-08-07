Expand / Collapse search

North Texas dad dresses in wild outfit for first day of school

By
Published  August 7, 2024 1:59pm CDT
Hunt County
North Texas dad has wild outfit for 1st day of school

Tracy Travers has a tradition of making the first day of school pretty memorable. This year, he didn't disappoint while walking his two daughters to class in Boles ISD.

QUINLIN, Texas - A North Texas dad has done it again.

Tracy Travers showed up to walk his daughters to school in Quinlin a crazy outfit.

He has done this for years on the first day of school in the Boles Independent School District.

This year he said he was feeling inspired by the 80s.

Travers said his first day of school getup is a way to make people smile and hopefully take away some of their jitters.

So, what do his kids think?

His oldest daughter is now in the 9th grade and is used to the routine.

She tossed up her head and rolled her eyes, but admits she still loves it.

His youngest daughter is heading into kindergarten and is so excited to finally be part of the action.

Travers said when she first saw the clothes her first words were, "You can’t wear that to school!"

Quinlin is located in Hunt County about 45 miles northeast of Dallas.