North Texas dad dresses like 80s fitness instructor to drop his kids off on their first day

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The Brief North Texas dad Tracy Travers wore an '80s fitness-inspired outfit for his kids' first day of school, continuing a years-long family tradition. Travers said he originally began dressing up to ease his oldest daughter's first-day jitters, a tradition Boles ISD now looks forward to each year. He hopes his silly outfits inspire kids to build confidence, laugh at themselves, and worry less about what others think.



A North Texas dad is keeping up with a silly tradition of wearing wild and crazy outfits on the first day of school.

Wild Outfits

Courtesy: Tracy Travers

What we know:

For the past several years, Tracy Travers has dressed up to send his kids off to school on their first day. And this year was no different.

He shared photos of this year’s 80’s fitness routine-inspired getup.

Courtesy: Tracy Travers

What they're saying:

Travers said he hopes his outfits teach kids it’s okay to laugh at yourself, to be confident, and not worry so much about what other people think.

"If there’s one impression I hope to leave on this world, it’s a positive one, especially on kids. Children are our future, and I want them to see that it’s okay to laugh at yourself, be confident in who you are, and not worry so much about what other people think," he said in a social media post. "If dressing a little crazy, painting my toenails, or making myself look silly can help a child smile, feel less nervous, or learn to carry themselves through life with humor and confidence, then I’d say I’ve accomplished something pretty special."

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The backstory:

Travers originally started dressing up to put a smile on his oldest daughter’s face and help calm her first-day jitters.

The tradition has continued with his oldest daughter now in 11th grade and his youngest daughter in the second grade.

Travers has been doing it for so many years that the Boles Independent School District near Quinlan, about 45 miles northeast of Dallas, knows to expect it.