North Texas counties begin rolling out plans for COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5

With COVID-19 vaccines now available for children as young as 6 months old, leaders in Dallas and Tarrant counties are encouraging parents to get their children their first doses.

The White House rolled out about 10 million child-size doses of Moderna and Pfizer's shots for kids 6 months through 5 years old.

COVID-19 vaccines for the smallest children in North Texas will be available for many starting Wednesday.

"Pfizer is a three-dose series. Moderna is a two-dose series," explained Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. "There’s a little bit of a difference in the dosage itself. But in essence, it is the same vaccine we’ve all using it’s just a lower dose."

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the youngest age group are available beginning Wednesday at all Tarrant County Public Health facilities.

Locations and information about pop-up clinics and the county’s vax-mobile will be made known beginning Wednesday.

Cook Children’s Hospital says it’s finalizing a plan, pointing out it will connect established Cook Children’s patients 6 months through 5 years old with physicians to receive the selected regimen of doses.

The JPS hospital system is also providing an update. Its website says vaccines for patients 6 months and older, including children of JPS employees are available by appointment only at JPS primary care clinics.

In Dallas County, Judge Clay Jenkins announced the new vaccines for the littlest residents are available at county health centers, and some pharmacies will accommodate toddlers.

"Most of the pharmacies, like big chains CVS and Walgreens, will have selected locations that will handle 3 and 4-year-olds. But they’re unlikely to be able to handle 6 months up to 3. You’re probably going to need to come to us or your pediatrician," he said.

