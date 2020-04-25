North Texas churches continue giving away meals to families in need due to COVID-19 pandemic

article

A local church hosted a food drive and giveaway to families on Saturday.

The Community Missionary Baptist Church gave out 150 food boxes at its Cedar Hill campus.

The church has been holding similar drives for several weeks.

Volunteers wore protective equipment as they put food in vehicles.

Three different types of food boxes were given away to make breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

“Folks are eating, you'd be surprised. Folks that were making six figures are making nothing now. So they need help,” the church’s director of ministries, Stephan Jackson, said.

The church plans to hold a drive each weekend, rotating between their Cedar Hill and Belt Line locations.