North Texas animal rescue operator arrested, 66 animals found in 'deplorable conditions'

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A second room within the metal building was where the cats were being kept. There were stacked wire cages as well as a large cat condo style enclosure in this room but the doors to the cages were open, allowing the cats to roam freely. Fifty-six cats were confined to this small area and the ammonia level was higher, reading at 53 ppm. The litter boxes in the room were overflowing with urine and feces and the cats had resorted to urinating and defecating directly onto the floor. Courtesy SPCA of Texas

The Brief A Van Zandt County judge has granted the SPCA of Texas custody of 66 animals rescued from deplorable conditions at a property in Eustace. The animals were removed from a building owned by Hayley Hull, who operates "Yelp for Help Animal Rescue" and faces a cruelty charge. The SPCA of Texas was also awarded over $22,000 in restitution for the care of the neglected dogs and cats.



A Van Zandt County judge has awarded the SPCA of Texas custody of 66 animals rescued from a property in Eustace, Texas on Wednesday. The organization was also awarded over $22,000 in restitution.

Animal Neglect Discovered

The backstory:

Marcy McAlpin, founder of Noah’s Paws Animal Rescue, reported the alleged animal cruelty, according to the SPCA of Texas.

She contacted the SPCA of Texas ACI Unit on Sunday, May 4, 2025, after Hayley Hull, a veterinary technician who worked with her, asked her to care for animals while Hull was out of town, a news release stated.

The SPCA says McAlpin found approximately 15 dogs and 47 cats in unsanitary conditions with high ammonia levels on May 2. She notified the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office the following day, May 3, reporting malnourished and sick animals. Due to the deplorable conditions, McAlpin was unable to continue caring for the animals, SPCA officials said.

Animal Rescue Operator Arrested

The Latest:

Van Zandt County Judge Joshua Wintters defaulted to a previous judgment on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, granting the SPCA of Texas custody of the animals. The animals were removed from a metal building owned by Hayley Hull in Van Zandt County. The SPCA of Texas was also awarded $22,090.75 in restitution.

Hull, who owns and operates "Yelp for Help Animal Rescue," was arrested on Thursday, May 29, 2025, and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals — neglect, a Class A misdemeanor. She was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail and later released on a $10,000 bond.

66 Neglected Animals Discovered

What we know:

The SPCA of Texas Animal Cruelty Investigations (ACI) Unit, accompanied by SPCA of Texas Forensic Veterinarian Shawn Ashley, executed search and seizure warrants on the property in Eustace, Texas, on Monday, May 5, 2025. They removed 10 dogs and 56 cats from a metal building that appeared abandoned.

Investigators noted an overwhelming odor of ammonia upon approaching the building, consistent with a large amount of animal urine and feces. Inside the building, ammonia levels were measured at 50 parts per million (ppm), significantly higher than the 20 ppm considered safe for short-term human exposure.

Inside the first room of the metal building, 10 dogs were found, with three loose and seven confined to wire crates. Urine and feces were in the crates and on the floor. Most of the dogs suffered from diarrhea and tested positive for hookworms and giardia. Both dogs and cats were infested with fleas.

Fifty-six cats were found in a second room, confined to a small area with stacked wire cages and a large cat condo-style enclosure. The doors to the cages were open, allowing the cats to roam freely. Ammonia levels in this room reached 53 ppm. Litter boxes were overflowing, and cats had resorted to urinating and defecating directly onto the floor.

Many cats showed signs of illness, including coughing, sneezing, weepy eyes, and severe eye infections. Two cats had lost their eyes due to severe, untreated infections. At least three cats were lethargic, underweight, and had labored breathing. A kitten suffered from a severe ear infection with oozing pus. Some cats also had hair loss and irritated, scabby skin.

All animals were taken to the SPCA of Texas Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center for evaluation and care. One cat, suffering from liver failure when seized, later died from Feline Infectious Peritonitis.

The other side:

After the animals were seized, the Yelp For Help Animal Rescue page posted a statement on social media saying, "It’s amazing the evil in this world. I left my animals in the care of people I trusted and they have neglected and lied. The truth will come out and I have proof."

Then, on June 19, the day the SPCA of Texas issued a news release about the alleged incident, the Yelp For Help page posted another statement on social media saying, "I won’t speak to many of the lies being spread through news sources right now as I have been instructed by my lawyer to not but one fact just to show the exaggerations made by the accusers and news is my two kiddos, Evie and T’Chaka. They showed photos of them "not having eyes" and it being due to the potential untreated corneal ruptures which would lend to the picture they’ve Painted of "abuse" … I have had these two since Fall 2021. They have a genetic condition called eyelid agnesis where they lids did not form complete margins. You can look it up. I spent $2k or more on these two when I got them for mycoplasmosis and have their vet records where they were seen and eyes documents this young. This is one of the many discrepancies in news media that takes statements from people looking to cause problems and start a witch hunt based on only their photos and say so. It is not my intention to persuade anyone either way. Just to encourage anyone wanting to make a decision to get information from both sides, not just one. There are many "facts" or statements in the news that are as untrue as this but this is one that I will share now, the rest will be revealed in time and court and I encourage anyone interested to please follow along."

What they're saying:

"This case is a devastating example of how cruelty and neglect can hide in plain sight, and why intervention is so critical," said Courtney Burns, CAWA, SPCA of Texas ACI Unit Chief Investigator. "Thankfully, once removed from that toxic environment and given proper medical treatment and compassionate care, these animals began to recover remarkably well."

The SPCA of Texas encourages anyone who suspects animal cruelty or abuse to report it.