Events held across North Texas to remember 9/11 victims, first responders

There were a number of commemorations held across North Texas to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks and first responders.

Sunday marked 21 years since the terror attacks.

The city of Grapevine held its annual 9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony at the 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial.

In Fort Worth, they hosted dozens of first responders for a memorial tower climb at the Bank of America Tower. That started at 8:30 a.m.

Several city leaders from across North Texas took part in the Red, White, and Blue Freedom Walk, which started at 6:30 p.m.

Hundreds of first responders across Texas gathered in Dallas on Saturday to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

The city hosted the 11th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Fountain Place Tower in Downtown Dallas.

In full gear, firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical services personnel climbed 110 stories.

The stair climb symbolizes the trek to the top of the former World Trade Center towers in New York.

Each carried a picture of a first responder who lost their life 21 years ago.

"When I think about what they experienced that day, it makes climbing these stairs much easier," Plano Fire-Rescue Captain John Barrett said. "We have 110 floors. They didn’t make it to the top of the buildings that day. What they saw gives us inspiration to make this climb easy."

This year, money raised from the event will go to the Texas Line of Duty Death Task Force.

The non-profit helps critically injured first responders, families, and agencies of those who have died in the line of duty.

Former President George W. Bush participated in the Rangers’ recognition of 21 years since the Sept. 11 attacks before their game Sunday.

The ceremonial first pitch was thrown by 13-year-old Andita Pollozani, the daughter of Fort Worth police officer Jimmy Pollozani. Catching the pitch was Rocky Wolfe, a firefighter from the Central Texas city of Killeen.

On Friday, there were hundreds of volunteers at DFW National Cemetery to take part in a 9/11 Day of Service and remembrance.

They worked together to clean the headstones and help beautify the sacred grounds.