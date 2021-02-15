North Texans take time to enjoy the snow

Most of the Metroplex got several inches of snow Sunday and that sent many families outside to explore the white landscape and snap some pictures.

Lots of FOX 4 viewers have shared photos of themselves enjoying the snowy weather.

Photo by FOX 4 viewer Marisela Mendez.

Children built snowmen and pets tried to figure out what was going on.

With temperatures still extremely low for Dallas-Fort Worth, the FOX 4 Weather team is reminding people to limit their time outdoors.

Being outside for extended periods of time can lead to cold-related health issues, especially if your body isn’t used to it.

Also keep in mind the snow can get packed down and harden, turning to ice on the ground.

To share your snow pictures, visit FOX 4 News on Facebook and Twitter.