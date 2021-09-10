North Texans remember and teach the history of 9/11 terror attacks 20 years later

Several events across the Dallas-Fort Worth area will mark 20 years since the Sept. 11 attacks.

While they may bring up difficult and painful memories for those who can remember exactly what they were doing when the World Trade Center's twin towers fell 20 years ago, the memorials are serving as important history lessons for those who weren't even born yet.

Students at Pinkston High School in Dallas remember the heroes who lost their lives on 9/11.

On Friday, members of the ROTC program at Pinkston High School paid tribute to first responders at the school’s flagpole.

Dallas firefighters and military members took part in the annual ceremony. The students said it’s important to honor the everyday heroes who risk their lives while remembering those who died on 9/11.

Grapevine High School students who weren't alive when planes hit the twin towers learn about the importance of 9/11 by climbing 1,980 steps.

Students at Grapevine High School, who were not even born on the day of the attacks, honored those who died with a tribute climb hosted by the school’s wrestling team.

School athletes, police officers, firefighters and others climbed 1,980 steps, which is the same number of steps in the 110-stories of the twin towers.

The head wrestling coach put the event together so the kids can understand how important it is.

"I remember when I was in college and 9/11 happened. And it just kinda hits different when you see it. I want to make sure these high school kids understand the importance because they weren’t around when this happened," said Matt Criner, a teacher and wrestling coach at Grapevine High School.

In addition to climbing the stairs, some members of the wrestling team and some first responders carried weighted vests or backpacks to simulate the weight carried by those on 9/11.

2,977 flags were placed in Los Colinas to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

Another memorial ceremony at the flagpole on the Southern Methodist University campus featured members of the Highland Park and University Park police departments. And in DeSoto, there was a ceremony at Fire Station 1 on Wintergreen Road.

The Las Colinas development in Irving is remembering the victims of the 9/11 attacks with 2,977 American flags placed around the flower clock at the corner of O’Conner Road and Highway 114.

Community leaders said it’s a tribute to those who lost their lives and who put their lives at risk to save others on that devastating day.

On Saturday, several 9/11 memorial events are scheduled in cities including Dallas and Mesquite in Dallas County, Plano, Prosper and Celina in Collin County and Arlington, Benbrook and Grand Prairie in Tarrant County.

There’s a new documentary out that looks back at the attacks and what went through then-President George W. Bush’s mind after he was told about a plane crashing through the World Trade Center.

Emmy award winner Jeff Daniels narrates "9/11: Inside the President’s War Room," which is streaming on Apple Plus TV.

President George W. Bush was listening to a story with a group of school children when he first learned about the attack on America.

Mr. Bush will be going to a memorial event Saturday in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. He’ll then return to the George W. Bush Presidential Library in University Park for a 9/11 event and a showing of the documentary.

