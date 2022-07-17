North Texans having to deal with Excessive Heat Warning from triple digit heat

North Texas is bracing for a new week with another Excessive Heat Warning set to be in place until at least Monday night.

Sunday, the official temperature at DFW Airport topped out at 106 after a few days of 90-degree weather.

But that relief is now gone.

Sizzling temperatures didn’t stop Dedric Armstrong and his family from a Sunday cookout at White Rock Lake.

"A lot of water," he said. "Sometimes you’ve got to get out of the house and then enjoy the weather."

The scorching weather caused Jeff McKee’s Australian Shepherd to last outdoors for a short time.

"We have about hit our max here, it’s 100 degrees," McKee said. "No more than 20 minutes."

Just across the lake, dog owners watched their pups playfully and cool off, like Hannah McElhanney and her Husky, Tammy.

"I’ve never been through. This my lawn is scorched, it’s pathetic," she said.

The dangerous wave over DFW is forecasted into next week, as the heat index hovers around 110+.

Fire danger levels remain high as fire responders continue to work through the high temps.

Sunday afternoon, Dallas firefighters in full gear battled the heat while responding to a house fire call in Oak Cliff.

Texas’ power grid will once again be tested, as it braces for another week of near record heat.

During last week’s high temperatures, ERCOT asked consumers to cut back on energy use.

"I’m over it, but you can’t change it because it’s Texas," Colton Brayton said.

For now, there’s no end in sight for the North Texas heat dome, with only half of the summer complete.

"I am scared of August. I mean, what will we be facing every day, 110," Armstrong said.