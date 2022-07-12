North Texans eager to learn more about space with new James Webb Telescope images

NASA has released more stunning images taken by the new James Webb Telescope. They are the sharpest infrared photos of the universe ever seen.

The Hubble Telescope was highly successful, but it is aging. The new replacement is providing the deepest view of the cosmos we've ever seen before.

The images first captured by the James Webb Telescope reveal the oldest documented light that's traveled in time more than 13 billion years.

The transcending Webb Telescope rocketed to space in December and replaces the aging Hubble scope.

Nick Baczewski at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History breaks it down in a show-and-tell conversation.

"Hubble, when it launched, was operational back in 1990. This changed how the public viewed space. It changed the way we actually look at space because we can see these amazingly detailed structures and this is just horrible times ten."

"We saw the news articles this morning talking about the first images coming back from the web satellite and thought it was interesting," said parent Chalie Galligan. "We came to the museum today for just other reasons to enjoy the museum and saw the sign and thought what a great opportunity."

The plan is to use the telescope to peer back so far that scientists get a glimpse of the early days of the universe and a closer look at cosmic objects even our own solar system.

The Webb Telescope is more than one million miles from Earth and is sending home images we can reach out and touch.