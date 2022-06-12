North Texans can find relief from the heat at cooling stations
TEXAS - As temperatures reach the triple digits this weekend, The Salvation Army is ready to help Texans get some relief from the heat.
They have activated their heat relief efforts and have select locations operating as cooling stations that will offer hydration, food, and shade.
In addition to these stations, throughout the summer they will be distributing boxed fans, checking on the elderly, and providing financial assistance for families experiencing lost wages who may be at risk of having their utilities shut off.
A list of the cooling stations is below:
Arlington Corps
Address: 712 W. Abram Street
Monday-Friday from 10am - 4pm
Carr P. Collins Social Service Center
Address: 5302 Harry Hines Blvd.
Monday-Sunday from 9am - 5pm
Denton Corps
Address: 1508 E. McKinney Street
Monday-Friday from 12pm - 5pm
Irving Corps
Address: 250 E. Grauwyler Road
Monday-Friday from 9am - 5pm
Lewisville Service Center
Address: 206 W. Main Street
Monday-Friday from 10am - 12pm
Mabee Social Services Center
Address: 1855 E. Lancaster Avenue
Monday-Sunday from 9am - 5pm
McKinney Corps
Address: 600 Wilson Creek Parkway
Monday-Friday from 10am - 4pm
Oak Cliff Corps
Address: 1617 W. Jefferson Boulevard
Monday-Friday from 9am - 2pm
Waxahachie Corps
Address: 620 Farley Street
Monday-Friday from 9am - 5pm