North Texans can find relief from the heat at cooling stations

As temperatures reach the triple digits this weekend, The Salvation Army is ready to help Texans get some relief from the heat.

They have activated their heat relief efforts and have select locations operating as cooling stations that will offer hydration, food, and shade.

In addition to these stations, throughout the summer they will be distributing boxed fans, checking on the elderly, and providing financial assistance for families experiencing lost wages who may be at risk of having their utilities shut off.

A list of the cooling stations is below:

Arlington Corps

Address: 712 W. Abram Street

Monday-Friday from 10am - 4pm

Carr P. Collins Social Service Center

Address: 5302 Harry Hines Blvd.

Monday-Sunday from 9am - 5pm

Denton Corps

Address: 1508 E. McKinney Street

Monday-Friday from 12pm - 5pm

Irving Corps

Address: 250 E. Grauwyler Road

Monday-Friday from 9am - 5pm

Lewisville Service Center

Address: 206 W. Main Street

Monday-Friday from 10am - 12pm

Mabee Social Services Center

Address: 1855 E. Lancaster Avenue

Monday-Sunday from 9am - 5pm

McKinney Corps

Address: 600 Wilson Creek Parkway

Monday-Friday from 10am - 4pm

Oak Cliff Corps

Address: 1617 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Monday-Friday from 9am - 2pm

Waxahachie Corps

Address: 620 Farley Street

Monday-Friday from 9am - 5pm