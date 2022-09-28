North Texan with home in Florida rides out Hurricane Ian; Texas groups ready to help with aftermath

Hurricane Ian has already dumped several inches of rain on the western coast of Florida.

A Coppell resident who has a second home in Naples, Florida decided to ride out the storm.

Kim Clark said her garage had three feet of water inside, and the water was inches away from their elevated front door.

"I feel pretty safe in this house, built three years ago, made of concrete, roof of metal, high elevation," said Clark.

Clark has a dual residence in Coppell and Naples, where she spoke to FOX 4 by Zoom Wednesday morning.

"[Tuesday], it turned, but too late to make provision to get out," she said.

And there were few provisions left in stores Tuesday.

"Grocery stores packed with people, empty with supplies," Clark said. "ACE had no batteries, rationing wires, people using mulch bags instead of sandbags."

Clark has been through several Category 3 hurricanes, but overnight, Hurricane Ian strengthened and reached Category 4 by landfall.

"Waking up this morning and hearing that [it was a Category 4 hurricane], it was pretty nervous. Category 3 is kind of manageable," she said. "The lights are flickering right now, getting close."

Texas and several other states are sending mutual aid.

Jeff Saunders, with Texas A&M Task Force 1, said the team is standing by to begin search and rescue efforts when FEMA calls.

"All personnel have required training tools and equipment ready to go. [Tuesday] morning, at 6, FEMA activated team of 45 personnel," he said.

Task Force 1, which includes firefighters from North Texas, is in the Florida panhandle awaiting their assignment.

"All members are volunteers, all the training and preparedness is on their own time, 90% fire personnel," Saunders explained.

Saunders talked about the unusual strength of Hurricane Ian.

"Overnight, it regenerated the eye wall. Significant for amount of energy the storm has that it could go through an eye wall replacement, pop back up, and go to near Category 5 strength," he said. "It's going to be water from both directions and will mean quite a bit of inland flooding in that location."

Task Force 1 will be able to conduct search and rescue from both land and water.

"We are 100% prepared, itching for a fight. Many training many years, some 30 years experienced. They are ready to do the most good in the least amount of time," he added.