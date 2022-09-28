Hurricane Ian: Denton power crews headed to Florida

Denton Municipal Electric crews are making their way to Florida to help restore power.

The power company posted video online of several work trucks hitting the road on Wednesday afternoon.

More than 810,000 customers in Florida were without power as of Wednesday afternoon.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s Gulf Coast, bringing damaging winds of up to 150 mph — a threshold just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status.

Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Ian grew to a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane overnight and made landfall just after 3 p.m. ET near Cayo Costa, not far from the heavily populated Fort Myers area, the National Hurricane Center said.

Florida officials have been warning for days of the potential power issues. Gov. Ron DeSantis aid over 42,000 linemen are ready to restore power in 30 different areas across the state, but warned Floridians that the storm will make it difficult to restore power.