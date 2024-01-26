North Richland Hills robbery suspects had fake guns in stolen car, police say

article

North Richland Hills police arrested three robbery suspects caught in a stolen vehicle with fake guns, a wig, and a large amount of cash and cigarettes.

Police said Flock Safety license plate readers notified officers about a stolen car in the area.

Officers located the vehicle and arrested the female driver and her two male passengers.

When they searched the car, they found realistic-looking toy guns, a large sum of cash, a large quantity of cigarettes and cigars, drug paraphernalia, a wig, a black mask, and burglary tools in the vehicle.

Police have not yet identified the suspects because they are still working with other local police departments to determine which cases these suspects might be connected to.

They believe the trio is responsible for at least one robbery in a neighboring community south of Fort Worth.

The woman had outstanding warrants out of Dallas and is now facing charges for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

One man was taken into custody for outstanding warrants and the other was released because of a medical condition.

All three could face additional charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Richland Hills Police Department.