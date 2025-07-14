North Richland Hills police arrest 2 in Kohl's smash-and-grab

article

The Brief Two men from Dallas and Lancaster were arrested for a "smash-and-grab" at a Kohl's in North Richland Hills on Monday. Police quickly arrested the suspects after one ran from police following the crowbar attack on jewelry cases. The identities of the men and the specific charges they face have not yet been released.



A Dallas man and a Lancaster man have been arrested, accused of a "smash-and-grab" at Kohl's in North Richland Hills on Monday.

Kohl's Smash-and-Grab

What we know:

North Richland Hills Police say just before 1:30 p.m., dispatch received a call about a man inside of Kohl's breaking jewelry cases with a crowbar.

Officers responded and stopped the suspect vehicle.

Police say the passenger ran from the vehicle, leading officers on a short foot chase that ended near Walker and Grand Ave. Officials say the two were arrested within eight minutes of the smash-and-grab.

The 45-year-old man from Lancaster and a 36-year-old man from Dallas will be booked into the North Richland Hill Joint Detention Facility.

What we don't know:

The identities and charges for the two men have not been released.