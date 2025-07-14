Expand / Collapse search

North Richland Hills police arrest 2 in Kohl's smash-and-grab

Published  July 14, 2025 2:35pm CDT
North Richland Hills
The Brief

    • Two men from Dallas and Lancaster were arrested for a "smash-and-grab" at a Kohl's in North Richland Hills on Monday.
    • Police quickly arrested the suspects after one ran from police following the crowbar attack on jewelry cases.
    • The identities of the men and the specific charges they face have not yet been released.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A Dallas man and a Lancaster man have been arrested, accused of a "smash-and-grab" at Kohl's in North Richland Hills on Monday.

Kohl's Smash-and-Grab

What we know:

North Richland Hills Police say just before 1:30 p.m., dispatch received a call about a man inside of Kohl's breaking jewelry cases with a crowbar.

Officers responded and stopped the suspect vehicle.

Police say the passenger ran from the vehicle, leading officers on a short foot chase that ended near Walker and Grand Ave. Officials say the two were arrested within eight minutes of the smash-and-grab.

The 45-year-old man from Lancaster and a 36-year-old man from Dallas will be booked into the North Richland Hill Joint Detention Facility. 

What we don't know:

The identities and charges for the two men have not been released.

The Source: Information in this article is from the North Richland Hills Police Department.

