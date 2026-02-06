North Richland Hills man federally indicted on alleged online threats towards ICE

article

The Brief A North Richland Hills man who threatened violence against President Donald Trump and ICE agents has been federally indicted. 36-year-old Francisco Jesus Mena posted several threats towards law enforcement in May 2025, including threats that he would kill Trump. If convicted, Mena faces up to 96 years in prison.



A North Texas man has been federally indicted after posting violent threats online towards ICE and President Donald Trump.

What we know:

36-year-old Francisco Jesus Mena was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 3. He was previously arrested on a federal complaint on January 7.

Mena is accused of posting online threats towards President Donald Trump and unnamed ICE agents online on several occasions in May 2025.

Screenshots of the alleged threats.

FBI Dallas Field Office — Fort Worth Resident Agency and U.S. Secret Service investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Weybrecht is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Mena could face up to 96 years in federal prison.

What they're saying:

"Any threat against the President, federal officials, and agents will be thoroughly investigated and swiftly prosecuted," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "Some individuals falsely believe that they are immune from criminal penalties by posting vitriol online and not in person. The diligent work of our law enforcement partners time and again uncovers those attempting to hide behind a computer screen."